Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,610 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.38% of TPI Composites worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.15. 39,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $687.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.