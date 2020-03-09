Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.87% of Lindsay worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $5,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 24.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.63. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.