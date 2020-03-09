Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,352 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,568,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of D. R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 769,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $15,529,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 222,818 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.84. 321,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,801. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

