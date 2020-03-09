Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 127,844 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Toll Brothers worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,303. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

