Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 128,175 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1,432.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128,175 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 232,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 139,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 87,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

