Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 152,350 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 151.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,350 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

