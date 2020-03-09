Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 218,021 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,021 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.45% of Pretium Resources worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 554,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

NYSE:PVG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. 143,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,778. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

