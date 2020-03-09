Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,345 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $8.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.69. 27,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.27 and its 200 day moving average is $163.24. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $130.19 and a 52 week high of $203.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

