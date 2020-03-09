Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,369,000 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 588.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.17% of Laredo Petroleum worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 134,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $120.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.99. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

