Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 300,003 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,399,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,003 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 4.71% of MDC Partners worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDCA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp grew its position in MDC Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MDC Partners by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MDC Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,446,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. 5,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,620. MDC Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $164.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.23.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

