Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 36,190 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Kinross Gold worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,042 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 726,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global All Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. 1,340,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,629,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.