Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 58,913 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,913 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,798. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

