Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of IPG Photonics worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP traded down $4.91 on Monday, hitting $116.56. 28,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.