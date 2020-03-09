Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2,085.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 89,548 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $21.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. 13,436,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.