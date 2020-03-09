Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

