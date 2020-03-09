Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180,065 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 323,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after buying an additional 147,360 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMO traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 55,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,153. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

