Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,674 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Cfra upped their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

Shares of SO stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.97. 946,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

