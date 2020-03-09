Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 877.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.