Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,586 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

CBRL traded down $11.80 on Monday, hitting $120.76. 33,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average is $158.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.28 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.