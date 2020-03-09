Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 390,912 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,912 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,330. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 543,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,197. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.