Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 790,051 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 790,051 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of Plains GP worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $55,888,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 694,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,314,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 185,805 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

In other Plains GP news, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,187 shares of company stock worth $2,520,931 in the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.