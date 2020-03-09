Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNW stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.28. 51,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

