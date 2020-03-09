Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214,396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,987,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Waste Connections by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,471,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 86,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $83.85 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.35.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

