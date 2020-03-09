Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 275,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,742. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

