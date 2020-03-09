Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,731 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 197.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS traded down $7.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.33. 28,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,967. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

