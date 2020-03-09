Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,660,000 after buying an additional 236,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after buying an additional 162,952 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,075,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 729,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.