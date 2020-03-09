Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 78.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.79. 146,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $961.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 350,188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $2,544,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

