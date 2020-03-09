Scotiabank Lowers Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.30.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Shares of PKI traded down C$3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,450. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$32.41 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.