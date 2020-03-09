SelfSell Price Reaches $0.0004 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $140,039.00 and approximately $13,401.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

