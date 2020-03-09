Sentient Coin Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $801,752.00 and $12,335.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00209034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

