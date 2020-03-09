Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.08 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $4.66 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, Hotbit, GDAC, DDEX, Upbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

