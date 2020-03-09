Sentinel Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $37,923.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 174.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

