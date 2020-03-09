Sentivate Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $182,432.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,272,083,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.