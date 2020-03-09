Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

VII opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.59. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.45 and a 1-year high of C$11.14.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

