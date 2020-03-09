Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $34,091,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,983,000 after purchasing an additional 404,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,455.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 361,632 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 333,669 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

