SHIELD Trading 3% Higher This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $93,582.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

