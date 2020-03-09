Shift (SHIFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $433,668.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a market capitalization of $433,668.00 and approximately $568.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,780,746 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, IDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

