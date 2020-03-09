ShipChain Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $20.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

