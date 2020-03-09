Shoals Capital Management LP Invests $2.90 Million in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 184,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Cowen accounts for approximately 2.8% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shoals Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of Cowen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 655,105 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 258,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

COWN traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $11.71. 442,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cowen Inc has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

