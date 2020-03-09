Shoals Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,505,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up about 8.0% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shoals Capital Management LP owned about 1.07% of Oaktree Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,452,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at $131,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,626,004.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,990 shares of company stock worth $77,018 and sold 533,018 shares worth $2,890,567. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $703.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. National Securities began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

