Shoals Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 185,000 Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000. Hancock Whitney accounts for approximately 7.9% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shoals Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of NYSE:HWC traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,244. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

