Shoals Capital Management LP Takes $8.07 Million Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 760,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000. Lexington Realty Trust accounts for approximately 7.9% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shoals Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Lexington Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,547,000 after acquiring an additional 858,438 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 462.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 559,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

