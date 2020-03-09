Shoals Capital Management LP Takes Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,000. First Bancorp makes up approximately 7.8% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shoals Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of First Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,708,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,063,000 after purchasing an additional 377,338 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 1,868,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,562. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

