Siebert Williams Shank Downgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Hold

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $411.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,188.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,500 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 61.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,631,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,125 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,369,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 278,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 108,519 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

