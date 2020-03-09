Siebert Williams Shank Downgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Hold

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,225 shares of company stock valued at $537,025. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.