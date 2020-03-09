Siebert Williams Shank Upgrades Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) to “Buy”

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PE. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 378.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after buying an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth $95,234,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after buying an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,372,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after buying an additional 2,572,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

