Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €132.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €132.00 ($153.49) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.81 ($148.62).

Get Siemens alerts:

Siemens stock traded down €8.89 ($10.34) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €81.19 ($94.41). The company had a trading volume of 7,839,261 shares. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.14.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.