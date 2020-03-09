Siemens’ (SIE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIE. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.81 ($148.62).

Shares of FRA:SIE traded down €8.89 ($10.34) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €81.19 ($94.41). The company had a trading volume of 7,839,261 shares. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.14.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

