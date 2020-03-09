Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Silicon Laboratories worth $42,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,950,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,396,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

In other news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,208. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 190.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

