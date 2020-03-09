Silk Road Medical (SILK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) recently:

3/4/2020 – Silk Road Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Silk Road Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Silk Road Medical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Silk Road Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

2/11/2020 – Silk Road Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Silk Road Medical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SILK stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. 443,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,863. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $4,776,015.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 50.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

